Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 477,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 184,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. 260,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,821 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

