Westpac Banking Corp Sells 40,383 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,383 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.06.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,635. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

