Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,891 ($36.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,806.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,987.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total value of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.