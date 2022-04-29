Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.62. 2,263,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.64. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

