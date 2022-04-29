William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $175.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.79. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

