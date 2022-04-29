Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.36.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

