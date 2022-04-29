WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002403 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008659 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

