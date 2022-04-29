WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.89

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.89 and traded as low as $62.10. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 361,884 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,733,000 after purchasing an additional 176,109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.