Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 4,330 ($55.19) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($62.45) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.96) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,669.62 ($46.77).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($40.79) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($28.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($69.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,955.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,919.30.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($51.68), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,168,238.59).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

