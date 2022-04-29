Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.00

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $153,540.91 and $38.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $16.55 or 0.00042512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,277 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

