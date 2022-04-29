Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $136.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:WK opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. Workiva has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

