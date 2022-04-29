WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.
