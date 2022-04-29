WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWYGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.