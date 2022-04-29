Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,535. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $166.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.