XMON Price Tops $37,499.68 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. XMON has a market capitalization of $56.06 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for $37,499.68 or 0.96164481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.10 or 0.07270365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057140 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

