XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.00

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $166,263.88 and approximately $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 10,638,925.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08048678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00221333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00165583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

