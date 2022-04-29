Xuez Hits Market Capitalization of $23,502.50 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $23,502.50 and approximately $47,379.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,277,527 coins and its circulating supply is 4,311,093 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars.

