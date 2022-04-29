Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.34. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 58,119 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 403,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth $612,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xunlei by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 518,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,491 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

