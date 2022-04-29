yAxis (YAXIS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $64,059.65 and approximately $68.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.10 or 0.07270365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057140 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.