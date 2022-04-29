Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 8.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 3,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $808.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Youdao by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 93.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.