Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.04 billion. ABB reported sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year sales of $30.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 195,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,772,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

