Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KERN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

KERN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,181. The company has a market cap of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.