Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.43). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 636,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,946. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 8.6% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

