Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.24. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,488. Renasant has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

