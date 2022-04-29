Zacks: Analysts Expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APi Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.56. 658,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. APi Group has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

