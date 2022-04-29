Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,473. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

