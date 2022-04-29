Zacks: Analysts Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

BHIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

