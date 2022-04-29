Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Capri reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $17,309,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $2,894,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,985. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.