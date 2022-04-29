Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Million

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $3.23 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $11.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.43 million, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $30.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,988. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

