Zacks: Analysts Expect Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enovis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $0.34. Enovis posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,271. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12. Enovis has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

