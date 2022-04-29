Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. 495,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.