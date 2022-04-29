Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce $188.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.72 million to $189.07 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $772.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 488.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.69. 143,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

