Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.96 million and the lowest is $79.86 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $340.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,507. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

