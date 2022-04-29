Zacks: Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,942. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

