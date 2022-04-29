Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NTCT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 398,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

