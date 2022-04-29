Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OIIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,006. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

