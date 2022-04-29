Zacks: Analysts Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will report $9.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.85 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $37.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $38.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $38.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 628,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

