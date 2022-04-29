Zacks: Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 158,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.47.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

