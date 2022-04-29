Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 190,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

