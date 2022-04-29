Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031,099 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

