Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,759. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

