Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to report $146.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $115.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $605.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. 29,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,143. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.