Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $5.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $29.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.13 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

PXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 147,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,019. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

