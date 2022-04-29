Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,412. The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

