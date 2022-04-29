Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.22.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 388.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 226,084 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

