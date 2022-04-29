Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.