Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Strong Sell

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ADT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,641. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

