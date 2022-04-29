Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,767 shares of company stock worth $11,368,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.