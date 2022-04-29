Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

