Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

AMWD opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $808.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.