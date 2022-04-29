Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brady by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Brady by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

